Cleanliness Condition In Garrison City Pathetic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Cleanliness condition in garrison city pathetic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Dwellers of the Garrison city are forced to breathe pungent odour due to unclean streets and roads heaped with garbage piles and stuffed waste trolleys.

Most of the areas adjacent to Murree road including Arya Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Raja Bazaar, Chamanzar, Mareer Chowk, Moti Mehal, College Road, China Market and others are becoming breeding places for mosquitoes and presenting a picture of sheer neglect on the part of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC). RWMC—the sole authority to remove garbage from the city also seems perplexed, blaming the blocked road leads to the one and only dumping site at Liaquat Bagh where the entire waste of the city is dumped.

Talking to APP on Sunday, an official of the RWMC said serious efforts were being made to ensure cleaning of the city, but unfortunately, he added, there were multiple areas where it could not reach due to sealing of roads.

Officials working at different departments including Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Punjab Horticulture Authority, Rescue 15, sports Complex, National College of Arts (NCA), TMA and several others also complained of stinking smell and said they had to shut windows of their offices to avoid unbearable smell. A Journalist Yousaf Khan told APP said he had lodged complaints to the department concerned, but it seemed that the words were falling on deaf ears. He expressed fear that the situation might led to outbreak of a communicable disease which would be a grave threat to the people's lives. The residents of city have appealed the authorities concerned to remove garbage from their localities and dispose of at the dedicated place.

