Cleanliness Condition In Mostly Areas Pathetic, Dengue Threat Over Looming

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Cleanliness condition in mostly areas pathetic, dengue threat over looming

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :People belonging to various localities have demanded anti-dengue spray to prevent growth of mosquitoes causing dengue fever.

The residents of the different areas demanded anti-dengue spray including Dhoke Elhai Bukhsh, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Raheemabad, Waris Khan, Bani, Asghar Mall, Bagh Sardaran, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ganjmandi as the dengue threat looming, the areas were always neglected and cleanliness arrangements were not upto the expectation.

Bilal Muhammad Raja, resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukhsh said that there were no arrangements of cleanliness and dengue threat was looming due to garbage and filth while he alleged that no action was being taken to eradicate the dengue from the area. Another resident Arya Mohallah Sheikh Nadeem said that presence of buffaloes in the area, causing multiple diseases.Repeated complaints have been lodged with concerned authorities to out buffaloes but no action was taken so far, he added.

