Cleanliness Continues In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

Cleanliness continues in city

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) cleanliness operation in the Punjab capital is going on without any interruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) cleanliness operation in the Punjab capital is going on without any interruption.

According to the LWMC sources on Thursday, 324 vehicles of the LWMC were participating in the operation and waste was being removed in time.

The sources said the LWMC MD had directed officers to ensure better cleanlinessarrangements in their respective areas.

