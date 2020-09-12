Cleanliness day against dengue observed

A cleanliness day was observed against dengue throughout the district and the district administration arranged an awareness walk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A cleanliness day was observed against dengue throughout the district and the district administration arranged an awareness walk.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali led the walk while ADCG Mudassar Nawaz, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Dr Aurangzeb, members of Dengue Squad and Civil Society were also present.

The walk started from District Council Chowk and the participants marched on various roads via Khaliq Qureshi Road and reached Kachehri Bazaar Chowk.

They carried banners and placards with precautionary slogans against dengue.

The commissioner said that special implementation on sanitation was being ensuredas there was a danger of breeding of dengue larvae in stagnant rainwaterduring the rainy season.