UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Day Against Dengue Observed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:23 PM

Cleanliness day against dengue observed

A cleanliness day was observed against dengue throughout the district and the district administration arranged an awareness walk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A cleanliness day was observed against dengue throughout the district and the district administration arranged an awareness walk.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali led the walk while ADCG Mudassar Nawaz, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Dr Aurangzeb, members of Dengue Squad and Civil Society were also present.

The walk started from District Council Chowk and the participants marched on various roads via Khaliq Qureshi Road and reached Kachehri Bazaar Chowk.

They carried banners and placards with precautionary slogans against dengue.

The commissioner said that special implementation on sanitation was being ensuredas there was a danger of breeding of dengue larvae in stagnant rainwaterduring the rainy season.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Civil Society Road Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Effective policies being evolved to boost industry ..

29 seconds ago

Polling for Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Indus ..

31 seconds ago

Meeting held to review progress on Motorway case

32 seconds ago

All out efforts being made to eliminate curse of n ..

34 seconds ago

Dalai Lama calls for unified global action on clim ..

36 seconds ago

Govt controls corona by effective policies and str ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.