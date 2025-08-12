Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that cleanliness drive has been accelerated under Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision to improve sanitation across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that cleanliness drive has been accelerated under Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision to improve sanitation across the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that Suthra Punjab Program is being implemented with full pace to ensure its benefits directly reach the public, significantly improving sanitation standards in Faisalabad.

He reviewed the performance of the Suthra Punjab Program in detail and expressed dismay over poor cleanliness conditions in Tandlianwala, Samundri, Chak Jhumra and Jaranwala.

He decided to terminate negligent corporation employees and send them back to their respective departments.

He made it clear that negligence or laxity in maintaining cleanliness would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He instructed all assistant commissioners to conduct daily monitoring of sanitation work. He also ordered double-shift cleaning operations in the markets to ensure consistent hygiene.

He also issued necessary directions for immediate removal of waste from greenbelts in addition to elimination of garbage dumps and deployment of additional machinery to speed up the clearance process.