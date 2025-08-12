Cleanliness Drive Accelerated To Improve Sanitation: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 09:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that cleanliness drive has been accelerated under Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision to improve sanitation across the district
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that cleanliness drive has been accelerated under Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s vision to improve sanitation across the district.
Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that Suthra Punjab Program is being implemented with full pace to ensure its benefits directly reach the public, significantly improving sanitation standards in Faisalabad.
He reviewed the performance of the Suthra Punjab Program in detail and expressed dismay over poor cleanliness conditions in Tandlianwala, Samundri, Chak Jhumra and Jaranwala.
He decided to terminate negligent corporation employees and send them back to their respective departments.
He made it clear that negligence or laxity in maintaining cleanliness would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He instructed all assistant commissioners to conduct daily monitoring of sanitation work. He also ordered double-shift cleaning operations in the markets to ensure consistent hygiene.
He also issued necessary directions for immediate removal of waste from greenbelts in addition to elimination of garbage dumps and deployment of additional machinery to speed up the clearance process.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..
Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated
PESCO launches new pension management system
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan
WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..
Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC
Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts ..
University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, business community: Nasi ..12 seconds ago
-
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated16 seconds ago
-
PESCO launches new pension management system18 seconds ago
-
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan20 seconds ago
-
Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts of Asim Munir in US2 minutes ago
-
University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 20252 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to plant 1mn saplings during monsoon drive2 minutes ago
-
Liaquat Institute of Medical Sciences holds Independence Day event2 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in collective effort for country’s betterment22 minutes ago
-
Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions22 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria22 minutes ago