UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Drive Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Cleanliness drive begins

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Commissioner Kohat Division Mehmood Aslam, all the deputy commissioners on Tuesday started a week-long cleanliness drive in their respective districts.

Under the drive the district administration along with WSSC and other line departments would make their districts clean and remove garbage from streets and alongside the road.

During the campaign, the teams of district administrations would also create awareness among masses and students besides sensitising traders and shopkeepers to keep their surroundings clear from all sorts of litter and garbage.

Commissioner Kohat division Mehmood Aslam urged masses to participate in the campaign and help the district administrations to make their cities clean and green.

He said islam emphasized on cleanliness and as a Muslim every individual should have to play his/her role in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Road Kohat Mehmood Aslam Muslim All From

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

2 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

3 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

3 hours ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.