Cleanliness drive begins

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Commissioner Kohat Division Mehmood Aslam, all the deputy commissioners on Tuesday started a week-long cleanliness drive in their respective districts.

Under the drive the district administration along with WSSC and other line departments would make their districts clean and remove garbage from streets and alongside the road.

During the campaign, the teams of district administrations would also create awareness among masses and students besides sensitising traders and shopkeepers to keep their surroundings clear from all sorts of litter and garbage.

Commissioner Kohat division Mehmood Aslam urged masses to participate in the campaign and help the district administrations to make their cities clean and green.

He said islam emphasized on cleanliness and as a Muslim every individual should have to play his/her role in this regard.