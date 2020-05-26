Cleanliness drive begins in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::The sanitation staff of Tehsil Municipal Association (TMA), Timergara carried out cleanliness drive – Mujh Say Saaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - at Talash Bazaar and sanitized all the roads, drains and dustbins in the Timergara City.

The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Sadaat Hassan, has initiated a special cleanliness drive in the entire district from Tuesday, with a special focus on hill stations and tourist spots.

Launching the drive, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, urged public to take active part in the drive, adding, "We have taken on board business community, Water and Sanitation Services Dir Lower, local government staff and districts management officials," a TMA official while setting up specific spots for garbage collection, informed media men.

"If we find any violation of garbage disposal and cleanliness, we will impose penalties of Rs. 5,000," the TMA official said adding, "We want to make the district clean under the drive", the TMA official added.

In the first phase, he said, they would impose cash penalties in the business hubs, markets, bazaars, public places and subsequently phases wise will also be extended to all across the district including picnic and tourism spots.

Shopping bags, pet bottles, plastic wrappers, box cartons and all sorts of litter were disposed of properly which ravish green face of the hill.

The district administration is focused to create awareness among local people of their responsibilities for a clean environment.