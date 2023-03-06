UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Drive Begins In Sargodha Division

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Cleanliness drive begins in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A 15-day special cleanliness drive titled "Cleanliness is half the faith" began in the division on Monday.

In this regard, an awareness walk led by Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was held in which Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, heads of various departments and a large number of people from all walk of life participated.

The walk started from the commissioner's office and concluded at the same venue after passing through various locations.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and panaflexes inscribed with slogans regarding "Cleanliness is half faith" among the citizens.

Later, talking to the media, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that a special cleaning campaign had been started in all four districts.

He said the main objective of zero waste campaign was to remove garbage heaps that had beenlying there for a long time. The campaign has been launched in urban and rural areas alike, he added.

Related Topics

Sargodha Same Media All From

Recent Stories

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

14 minutes ago
 PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

14 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

26 minutes ago
 Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment L ..

Dulsco Group acquires Advance Global Recruitment Ltd

36 minutes ago
 ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

39 minutes ago
 Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.