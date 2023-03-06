Cleanliness drive begins in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A 15-day special cleanliness drive titled "Cleanliness is half the faith" began in the division on Monday.

In this regard, an awareness walk led by Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was held in which Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, heads of various departments and a large number of people from all walk of life participated.

The walk started from the commissioner's office and concluded at the same venue after passing through various locations.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and panaflexes inscribed with slogans regarding "Cleanliness is half faith" among the citizens.

Later, talking to the media, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that a special cleaning campaign had been started in all four districts.

He said the main objective of zero waste campaign was to remove garbage heaps that had beenlying there for a long time. The campaign has been launched in urban and rural areas alike, he added.