Cleanliness drive conducted in sub-division Lalqilla

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday conducted a cleanliness drive in sub-division Lalqilla as part of measures to ensure healthy environment and prevent spread of diseases.

During the drive, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Laqilla conducted the cleanliness drive in light of the directions of provincial government as well as district administration Dir Lower.

The TMA sanitary workers cleaned streets, bazaars and sewerage lines.

Meanwhile Member National Assembly (MNA) Mehboob Shah paid visit to DHQ Hospital Timergara and inspected measures taken for handling coronavirus patients.

During the visit, Dr.Shaukat Ali briefed about arrangements the hospital had made to deal with corona patients and its efforts to educate masses about precautionary measures against the deadly disease.

He also informed about pre triage planning and the MNA appreciated the efforts of Dr Shaukat Ali and his staff members of DHQ Hospital for successful tackling of coronavirus patients.