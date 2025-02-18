Open Menu

Cleanliness Drive Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) is implementing a comprehensive

cleaning plan under the "Clean Punjab" initiative.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, SWMC Project Manager Muhammad Ahsan said the initiative would

make sure a healthier environment in Sargodha tehsil.

"We have deployed sanitary workers in all urban and rural union councils of Sargodha tehsil

while number of workers has been significantly increased, and we are introducing modern

cleaning system in streets, markets, and main roads," he said.

He elaborated that mechanical washing of roads and streets was being carried out, and door-to-door

waste collection had been initiated with public cooperation.

A complaint helpline (1139) had been set up for residents to report sanitation issues, ensuring

swift action and systematic waste management.

He said that over 500 tons of waste had been collected daily and transported 15-km

outside the city.

