Cleanliness Drive Continues In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program launched by The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) was in full swing in DIKhan City.
While talking to APP, the official of WSSC said, “All resources would be used to make a city green and clean."
He said that WSSC committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program, which is a step towards achieving this goal.
Special teams are monitoring the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.
He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.
