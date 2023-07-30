Open Menu

Cleanliness Drive For Ashura Completed Successfully In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Cleanliness drive for Ashura completed successfully in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh along with Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal on Sunday visited several city areas to check the performance of the sanitary teams and completed the cleanliness drive in the city for Ashura Day.

The citizens also appreciated the performance of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Sukkur.

A comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to keep the city clean while additional sanitary workers had been deployed in three shifts at all Imamabargahas and processions routes and performed their duties diligently despite heavy rains.

It is mentioned over here that lime powder was also ensured at Imambargahas and processions routes besides mechanical sweeping and washing were also done after the culmination of the Ashura processions.

