Cleanliness Drive In Abbottabad Continues To Maintain Hygiene

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Tehsil Municipal Office (TMO) of Abbottabad Shakeel Khan Tuesday has reaffirmed its dedication to keeping the city clean and ensuring timely waste management.

In line with these efforts, early morning a team of dedicated sanitation staff is actively providing their services.

According to the details, a comprehensive cleanliness and sanitation campaign is in full swing throughout the Abbottabad district without any interruptions.

The Abbottabad Municipal Committee officials have received clear instructions emphasizing that cleanliness is an integral part of our faith, and there should be no compromise when it comes to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

TMA officials have been directed to continue this daily practice, ensuring that the city remains neat, clean, and well-looked after.

TMO ShakiI Khan has underlined the importance of cleanliness as a fundamental aspect of our faith, urging the public to support the TMA in their daily efforts.

