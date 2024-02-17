Open Menu

Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A week-long cleanliness campaign under the auspicious of Cantonment Board Sargodha is underway in the city.

Cantonment Executive Officer Raja Elia Asad told APP here on Saturday said that teams comprising 150 staff of the board were taking part in the cleanliness drive which started from February 15 and would continue till February 21.

The CEO said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean. Citizens should cooperate with the staffers to make the drive a success, he added.

