Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A cleanliness campaign is in full swing across Gujarat under the Suthra Punjab initiative, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk. Assistant commissioners visited various areas to inspect the ongoing sanitation efforts and ensure efficient waste management.

Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir and Farooq Azam reviewed the cleanliness campaign, checked the attendance of sanitary staff, and instructed them to complete their tasks as per the assigned targets.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Kharian, Ahmad Sher, visited Union Council No.

80, Pindi Sultanpur, and issued further directives to improve sanitation arrangements.

The district administration has emphasized that the cleanliness system in both urban and rural areas will be further strengthened, with a focus on timely waste disposal to provide a clean and healthy environment for the public.Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk stated that strict monitoring of the Suthra Punjab campaign is underway and warned that strict action will be taken against negligent staff.-

