Cleanliness drive in full swing in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The cleanliness drive was in full swing under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program launched by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC).

Talking to APP, the official of WSSC said, “All resources would be used to make a city green and clean.

"

He said that WSSC committed to providing better living conditions to the people of city.

Special teams are monitoring the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains.

The sanitation staff was actively engaged while utilizing machinery to remove garbage from bazaars and adjoining areas.