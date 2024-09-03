Open Menu

Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing In DIKhan

Published September 03, 2024

Cleanliness drive in full swing in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program launched by The Water and Sanitation Services Company ( WSSC) was in full swing in DIKhan city.

Under the special cleanliness drive WSSC started the desilting of major drains under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities. The field operation teams were asked to ensure cleaning and trouble-free flow of waste/sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.The sanitation staff was actively engaged while utilizing machinery to remove garbage from bazaar and adjoining areas.

Talking to APP, Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said all resources would be used to make a city green and clean.

Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.

He called for raising awareness among the general public about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.

