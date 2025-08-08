Open Menu

Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing In DIKhan For Independence Day Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Cleanliness drive in full swing in DIKhan for Independence Day Celebrations

A special cleanliness drive is in full swing in Dera Ismail Khan by Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) during the Independence Day week to ensure a clean and healthy environment in the city

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A special cleanliness drive is in full swing in Dera Ismail Khan by Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) during the Independence Day week to ensure a clean and healthy environment in the city.

Sanitation teams are working round the clock to sweep streets, remove garbage dumps, and wash main roads, aiming to present a clean and welcoming city for the national celebrations.

WSSC DI Khan Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate said the initiative reflects the vision of a “Clean and Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Strong Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

He called on residents to change littering habits, noting that lasting cleanliness requires public cooperation alongside the efforts of sanitation staff.

“The commitment of our workers is commendable, but a truly clean city will only be possible when every citizen takes ownership of this mission,” he remarked.

The campaign will continue throughout the week, covering all major roads, markets, and public gathering points in the city.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

14 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

23 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

14 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

14 minutes ago
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

15 minutes ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

18 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

18 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

18 minutes ago
 Independence day preparations in full swing

Independence day preparations in full swing

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan