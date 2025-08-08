Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing In DIKhan For Independence Day Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A special cleanliness drive is in full swing in Dera Ismail Khan by Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) during the Independence Day week to ensure a clean and healthy environment in the city.
Sanitation teams are working round the clock to sweep streets, remove garbage dumps, and wash main roads, aiming to present a clean and welcoming city for the national celebrations.
WSSC DI Khan Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate said the initiative reflects the vision of a “Clean and Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Strong Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.
He called on residents to change littering habits, noting that lasting cleanliness requires public cooperation alongside the efforts of sanitation staff.
“The commitment of our workers is commendable, but a truly clean city will only be possible when every citizen takes ownership of this mission,” he remarked.
The campaign will continue throughout the week, covering all major roads, markets, and public gathering points in the city.
