Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing In Jhelum Under 'Suthra Punjab'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhelum, Meesam Abbas, reviewed the ongoing cleanliness campaign on Wednesday on Civil Line and the construction of a park on Akram Shaheed Road to transform city into a cleaner and more beautiful.
According to DC office, Abbas directed the officials to enhance the beauty of the mini park on Akram Shaheed Road by planting more trees.
He also emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean environment, instructing the Waste Management Company to collect all types of garbage from every area and ensure a clean drainage system.
The Suthra Punjab program is a comprehensive initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and beauty across the province. Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had launched the "Suthra Punjab" program, which includes providing modern equipment and machinery for cleaning purposes.
The efforts of the sanitary workers and the administration are expected to provide a cleaner and healthier environment for the citizens.
