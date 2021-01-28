Cleanliness drive in full swing in Kohat district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A ten-day clean and green cleanliness drive started on Monday (January 25) across Kohat with all segments of society actively engaged to ensure a healthy environment for citizens.

Under the drive, that has been launched on the directives of the provincial government, three decades 'old heaps of garbage from Akhrol area of Darra Admal Khel were being removed.

The 30 year-old heaps of garbage were hauled by TMA Darra Adam Khel with help of heavy machinery and disposed of at a designated dumping site. The deputy commissioner was minutely observing the campaign which had been launched from January 25 and would continue till February 3 in the district.

He said the TMA staff was actively engaged while utilizing machinery to remove garbage from Bazaar and adjoining areas.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the performance of the TMA saying that lifting old heaps of garbage which piled up over 30 years was a real manifestation of dedication and spirit of hard work on the part of the staff concerned.

He urged the masses to keep their environment clean by dumping the garbage on designated sites.