Cleanliness drive in KP from Feb 20: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Kamran Bangash Tuesday said a cleanliness drive would start across the province from February 20.

Talking to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) delegation here at his office, he said that the civil society would be involved in the drive to sensitize the masses about importance of cleanliness and greenery in the province.

He said the Local Government department has been digitalized to improve its efficiency and performance, adding that the time has come to completely replace the decades old system of offices with new technology.

Kamran Bangas said that he would supervise the cleanliness drive and appealed the people to actively participate in the drive.