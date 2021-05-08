UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Drive Initiated At Margalla Hills After Christian's Tweet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Cleanliness drive initiated at Margalla Hills after Christian's tweet

Taking notice of the tweet of the British High Commissioner Christian Turner regarding the garbage at margalla hills, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed immediately directed the official concerned to do cleanliness work at the site which marked a bad name on the department

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Taking notice of the tweet of the British High Commissioner Christian Turner regarding the garbage at margalla hills, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed immediately directed the official concerned to do cleanliness work at the site which marked a bad name on the department.

In the wake of the CDA chairman's cleaning orders, the Municipal Corporation Islamabad, administrator Syeda Shafaq Hashmi and Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat reached at Margalla Hills themselves and took part in the clean-up operation.

The cleanliness drive was jointly carried out by MCI and CDA staff under the supervision of departments officials.

On this occasion, Director General Islamabad Capital Territory Syeda Shafaq Hashmi Syeda Shafaq Hashmi also installed garbage bins at Margalla Hills under her supervision.

In her tweet, the DG acknowledged the British High Commissioner for taking up the matter.

CDA Chairman in a statement said it is also responsibility of people to show mature behaviour and throw the garbage inside the bins instead of throwing here and there.

Earlier, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner shared his picture on Twitter in which he was standing with two plastic bags full of garbage.

"Another #FridayMorningWalk, another two bags of litter. Safaai nisf imaan hai", the british envoy wrote on his tweeter handle after collecting litter from the hills.

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, while retweeting the British high commissioner's tweet commented, "Now this is really embarrassing. Where are we heading ? And thanks Mr Turner for doing this almost every week."Appreciating the proactive step of the British dignitary, Resident Representative of Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Dr. Steffen Kudella has also retweeted envoy's tweet with the remarks, "Safaai nisf imaan hai (cleanliness is good faith)"Fakhr Alam renowned celebrity also lauded the act of the British delegate with the views, "Pakistanis should stop spreading filth".

