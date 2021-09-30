Cleanliness drive kicks off in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) : A cleanliness drive has been launched across Azad Jammu Kashmir with prime focus to make all parts of the picturesque liberated territory including lake city of Mirpur more neat and clean and complete hygienic-based environment.

This was stated by the Secretary Local government board of Azad Jammu Kashmir government while addressing senior officials of the local civic bodies including Mirpur Municipal Corporation and District Council here on Thursday.

The meeting was hosted to review the cleanliness drive in Mirpur city and rest of the district under the auspices of the Mirpur District Council and the city Municipal Corporation.

He continued that since the cleanliness campaign will not only help in to make all the cities and towns including expatriates city of Mirpur neat and clean, but it might also help into save various diseases including epidemics.

The meeting was attended among others by the Chief Officer Mirpur Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Arshad Mahmud, Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh, Estate Office Ch. Muhammad Fayyaz, Secretary Mirpur Municipal Corporation Afraz Hamza, Taxation officer MMC Raja Shiraz Ali, Chief Officer District Council Ashfaq Ahmed Noor, Executive Engineer Imtiaz Ali Butt, Assistant Engineer Electricity MMC Muhammad Jawad and others.

The Secretary Local Government Board continued that making entire AJK neat and clean was our prime national responsibility and securing this noble task in line with the vision of the popularly-elected government of Azad Jammu Kashmir was the mission of the civic bodies working under the supervision of the AJK Local government Board, he added.

Sardar Aqeel Mahmud appealed to the masses to extend their due cooperation to make the AJK-wide cleanliness drive complete success launched by the civic institutions with the coordination of the concerned nation-building state institutions.

He reiterated his civic institutions firm resolve to leave no stone unturned to make all cities and suburbs neat and clean during and after the ongoing cleanliness drive.

MMC Chief officer Ch. Arshad Mahmood briefed the Local Government Board Secretary of the salient features of the positive outcome of the ongoing cleanliness campaign in Mirpur by turning the city in 05 zones and 13 sectors through the latest mobile machinery including garbage lifters and tractors trolleys.

He reiterated the resolve of the Mirpur Municipal Corporation Management to make the cleanliness drive complete success within the stipulated time frame through the best of their abilities, resources and skills.