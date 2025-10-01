Cleanliness drive launched

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The city administration had launched a special cleanliness campaign across Multan,

assigning the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) a dedicated task to ensure

exemplary sanitation in both residential and commercial areas.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu on Wednesday visited various neighborhoods

to inspect ongoing cleanliness operations. During his visit, he engaged with local residents

and inquired about the state of sanitation in their areas.

Divisional Head of Operations Anwar-ul-Haq briefed the deputy commissioner on the comprehensive

efforts being undertaken to remove garbage and debris promptly.

He noted that additional teams

had been deployed to expedite waste disposal across key locations.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Sandhu emphasized that providing a clean and healthy environment

remains a top priority for the district administration. He also directed private contractors to perform

their duties diligently and ensure timely delivery of improved municipal services to the public.