Cleanliness drive launched ahead of Ramazan Mubarak

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) In line with the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and under the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Arif Khan, a special Ramazan Mubarak cleanliness drive has been officially launched in multiple tehsils of the district.

According to the office of the deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh, Zeeshan Najeeb, along with the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and sanitation staff, formally initiated the campaign at the TMA Building in Samarbagh.

The drive will focus on cleaning public spaces, markets, and other areas across three tehsils in Samarbagh.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila, Baqir Ali, along with TMA sanitation staff, launched the campaign in Lal Qila Tehsil.

Under this initiative, garbage will be collected from marketplaces and public areas to ensure a cleaner environment during the holy month.

The campaign aims to promote hygiene and cleanliness across the district, ensuring a healthier environment for residents during Ramadan.

