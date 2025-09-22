Cleanliness drive launched in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A district-wide cleanliness drive has been launched on the directions of Deputy

Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi to clear central roads, medians, and adjoining areas.

According to a District Council spokesperson, teams of the District Council, Municipal Corporation Gujrat, and municipal committees of Jalalpur Jattan, Kunjah, Dinga, Kharian, Lalamusa, and Sarai Alamgir are participating in the campaign.

The teams are engaged in cleaning roads, trimming plants, and removing wild grass and bushes.