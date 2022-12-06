Cleanliness drive launched in Khairpur

:District administration Khairpur on Tuesday launched a week-long cleanliness drive in the district.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Khairpur on Tuesday launched a week-long cleanliness drive in the district.

Under the drive, the district administration along with municipal administration and other relevant departments would make the district clean and remove garbage from streets and alongside the road.

"During the drive, if we find any violation of garbage disposal and cleanliness,we will impose penalties," said municipal authorities.