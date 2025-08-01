Cleanliness drive launched in Kohat

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 10:31 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A cleanliness drive was formally launched on Zero Point University Road Friday, aiming to improve urban cleanliness and raise awareness among citizens about the importance of a clean environment. The drive was inaugurated by Assistant Director, Local Government, Abid Zaman, who led an awareness walk along with senior officials and staff members. The participants carried banners and placards with slogans emphasizing the significance of cleanliness in maintaining the city's cleanliness and health.

On this occasion, the participants in the awareness walk held banners and placards with messages such as "Cleanliness is half faith" and "Clean environment is the guarantee of healthy life." Assistant Director Abid Zaman emphasized that the cleanliness drive aims to create awareness among the people to make the city clean, green, and healthy. He added that the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary have instructed to ensure special cleanliness in public places, markets, and around educational institutions.

