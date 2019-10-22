UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Drive Launched In Samarbagh Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:51 PM

Cleanliness drive launched in Samarbagh hospital

Sanitation staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration Samarbagh on Tuesday launched cleanliness drive in Samarbagh hospital and cleared the hospital premises from garbage and discarded plastic items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Sanitation staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration Samarbagh on Tuesday launched cleanliness drive in Samarbagh hospital and cleared the hospital premises from garbage and discarded plastic items.

Similarly, Tehsil Municipal Officer, Timergara launched a consolidated anti encroachment drive in areas situated on Gorgorai Chowk Timergara and hospital road.

District Administration also booked encroachers confiscating their goods besides imposing fine on them.

