Cleanliness drive launched to make Rawalpindi waste free

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Thursday said that a grand cleanliness drive was being launched in the entire district including district Murree on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz under “Suthra Punjab “project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Thursday said that a grand cleanliness drive was being launched in the entire district including district Murree on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz under “Suthra Punjab “project.

He said that the RWMC operational staff had started work to make Rawalpindi free from waste.

The CEO said that the RWMC operational staff had been directed to clean the open plots, cemeteries, recreational places, parks, bus stands, major roads, intersections, and other important places across the city.

He said strict action would be taken against the negligent staff if found garbage or water standing in any place of the city.

Rana said that to make the city green and clean, the workers of the RWMC will clean the city with manual and mechanical sweeping to achieve the target of zero waste.

He said that roads would be washed while bushes and weeds would be destroyed in open plots and cemeteries.

The CEO said that the communication and social mobilization teams of RWMC would visit door to door , markets, masjid’s and educational institutions and will inform the citizens about the importance and effectiveness of cleanliness.

He said that walks and seminars would be organized while pamphlets would also be distributed among the residents for making Rawalpindi an environmentally friendly district.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

He appealed to the residents not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding RWMC would utilize all resources to keep the city neat and clean.