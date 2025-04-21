Open Menu

Cleanliness Drive Launched Under CM’s Awami Agenda Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Cleanliness drive launched under CM’s Awami Agenda initiative

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The district administration Tank has kicked off a three-week long cleanliness drive under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Allah Noor Sherani, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar, and Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam inaugurated the campaign which aimed to improve sanitation in the city and provide better municipal services to the public.

Several district officials, local representatives, and a large number of citizens were also present on the occasion.

The administration has mobilized all the relevant staff to ensure that the entire cleanliness drive was properly conducted to provide a clean and healthy environment for citizens.

During the drive would entail several activities like garbage collection, drain cleaning, and spraying of disinfectants in various areas of the city.

The officials said that the government was committed to serving the people by ensuring best services across the province.

APP/slm

