Cleanliness Drive Starts In South Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Cleanliness drive starts in South Waziristan

The Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan merged district Hamidullah Khattak on directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered cleanliness drive across the district to make it clean and green

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan merged district Hamidullah Khattak on directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday ordered cleanliness drive across the district to make it clean and green.

He directed all relevant departments to make the environment clean and green and also addressed the problems of masses. He warned strict legal action against absent staff and reward for good performance.

