Cleanliness drive to be start from Feb 25: AC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Week-long cleanliness drive will start from Feb 25, to create awareness among the citizens about importance of keeping the city clean, announced Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur Nauman Afzal on Tuesday.

He said the campaign would start with a seminar at TMA Hall.

All stakeholders, NGO representatives and media persons would participate in the seminar.