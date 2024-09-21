Cleanliness Drive Under CM's 'Awami Agenda' Program In Full Swing
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program launched by The Water and Sanitation Services Company ( WSSC) was in full swing in DIKhan City.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ms Sarah Rehman to ensure complete implementation over the Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program, WSSC has started cleanliness in the six Union Councils of DIKhan city.
The Chief Executive Officer of the WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan
“WSSC DI Khan has already launched the cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program.
He added that we are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan.
He said that WSSC was planning to clean the small and main drains in every union council, which would be completed in phases.
He appreciated the staff and sanitation workers of the company for successful cleanliness operations and providing the best services to the citizens.
He said that the public participation in the efforts for clean was direly needed. He stressed the people especially the shopkeepers to take active part in the campaign.
He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.
