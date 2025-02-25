Cleanliness drive underway across Gujrat

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, a district-wide cleanliness and waste management inspection campaign was launched to ensure a cleaner environment

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujrat Bilal Zubair, (AC) Kharian Ahmed Sher Gondal, and (AC) Sarai Alamgir Farooq Mumtaz carried out early morning inspections on major highways, assessing sanitation conditions and checking the attendance of waste management staff.

AC Gujrat visited Jinnah Chowk, instructing sanitation workers to improve cleanliness standards. AC Kharian reviewed road and green belt maintenance in Lala Musa under the city's beautification initiative, urging staff to remain proactive.

He also inspected Kharian city’s sanitation conditions, directing the immediate removal of waste.

Similarly, AC Sarai Alamgir supervised cleaning efforts on key roads and in Mohalla Shaheedan. He instructed the waste management staff to ensure timely garbage disposal and warned of strict action against absentee workers.

The Assistant Commissioners reiterated that no negligence in cleanliness would be tolerated under the Suthra Punjab campaign. Daily monitoring will continue to uphold hygiene standards across the district.