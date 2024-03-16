Open Menu

Cleanliness Drive Underway In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC), cleanliness drive was underway in Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, Chief Executive Officer, BWMC, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar visited Union Council-7 of Bahawalpur city where he inspected the ongoing work of cleanliness.

He also inspected the cleanliness operation in Badar Shair Kachi Abadi area.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Company had removed 90 tons concreted debris from UC-7. He said that garbage had also been lifted from around all areas of Badar Shair Kachi Abadi.

He concluded that cleanliness campaign would remain continuous in Bahawalpur to keep the region clean.

