Cleanliness drive underway in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A week long cleanliness campaign of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is underway in the city.

According to LWMC spokesman here on Friday, special cleanliness operation had been carried out outside mosques, churches and graveyards in the provincial capital.

Washing with disinfectant had also been done in various areas of Lahore whereas garbage was being timely removed, he added.

He urged the Lahorites to cooperate with LWMC for maintaining neat and clean environment.

Spokesman said that people should contact on LWMC helpline 1139 and use Clean Lahore application for lodging complaints in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the a week long cleanliness campaign entered the fifth day.