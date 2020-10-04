UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Drive Underway To Sensitise Citizens On Ethics Of Cleanliness, Dengue Fever

Cleanliness drive underway to sensitise citizens on ethics of cleanliness, dengue fever

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :A grand cleanliness operation launched by District government id in full swing to educate people about the importance of cleanliness and the measures that can help contain dengue virus.

Under the campaign, 1833 sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albaryak are collecting waste and shifting to dumping sites in 62 tehsils on daily basis besides manual and mechanical sweeping, mechanical washing and drain desilting are also being done.

The communication teams are also visiting door to door, every street, shop to shop to teach the localities, shopkeepers and grocery vendors about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae.

The residents and traders were also asked to keep the pots, discarded tires, extra buckets or discarded bottles empty on their residence's roof top as they are filled up with rain water in this monsoon season can cause dengue virus.

They were also asked to dump their waste in company's waste containers allocated in their area or hand it over to sanitary workers which are assigned for proper waste collection.

MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that company had been taking all possible measures to avoid dengue outbreak but all segments of the society must come forward and join hands with the company.

