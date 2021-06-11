UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Drives In Dir Upper Continues In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Cleanliness drives in Dir Upper continues in full swing

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the district administration is taking all possible steps to fulfill the dream of "Clean and Green Pakistan". "We all have a responsibility to keep all areas and forests clean, including the city," he said while talking to media persons here Friday.

The DC said that sports activities for the youth would be organized in the light of the decision of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain was also present on this occasion who discussed in detail about the holding of Kumrat Sports and Culture Festival.

He said, currently a district-wide clean-up drive is underway in the light of instructions from the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

All the officials of the district administration have been directed to make the clean-up operation a success, the Deputy Commissioner said.

"I myself is supervising the sanitation campaign and also visiting different areas," he informed. All the tourists, including citizens of Upper Dir, who visit Kumrat and other tourist destinations, should take care of cleanliness and avoid deforestation, the Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir said.

He also said that cutting down of trees in tourist places was one of the illegal activity and added, stern action in this connection will be taken besides registering FIR and other legal action against violators. "Anyone caught cutting down trees will be prosecuted," he underlined.

