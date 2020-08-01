Cleanliness drives in Mardan begin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :In light of the orders of the provincial government and following instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, the sanitation personnel of TMS and Water Sanitation Services Company are carrying out the process of removal and cleaning of debris at various points across the district.

After removing the debris from the given points, they are being disposed off under the precautionary SOPs in view of the corona virus.

The public is urged to keep the remains at a nearby point so that they can be picked up easily.