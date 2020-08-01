UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Drives In Mardan Begin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Cleanliness drives in Mardan begin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :In light of the orders of the provincial government and following instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, the sanitation personnel of TMS and Water Sanitation Services Company are carrying out the process of removal and cleaning of debris at various points across the district.

After removing the debris from the given points, they are being disposed off under the precautionary SOPs in view of the corona virus.

The public is urged to keep the remains at a nearby point so that they can be picked up easily.

Related Topics

Water Company Mardan From Government

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

11 minutes ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

56 minutes ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

1 hour ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 43,268 additional COVID-1 ..

3 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.