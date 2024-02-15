Open Menu

Cleanliness Ensures Across Sukkur District: Dr Arshad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal on Thursday has said the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) was ensuring the cleanliness of the district.

Talking to people during his visit here, the deputy mayor said , the SMC had deployed additional workers in evening shift in Sukkur city to ensure the proper sanitation.

He informed that camps were being organized across the district to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

He said that cleanliness was necessary to eliminate diseases and urged the resi­dents not to burn waste or any chemical in the open as it was a leading source of various dis­eases.

In case of any complaint, he asked people to register their complaints which would be ad­dressed immediately, he added.

