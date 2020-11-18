Cleanliness ensures at food-related places

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Wednesday has directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Wednesday has directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here,the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur instructed for the maintenance of proper cleanliness at slaughter houses,vegetable and milk markets etc.

DC Sukkur took a serious view of the reports that appeared in a section of the press in this very regard.

He asked the Officers of the Agriculture and Local Government Departments to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements at public places.