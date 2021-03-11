Cleanliness ensures during Shab-e- Miraj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil on Thursday directed all the relevant organizations to remove encroachments from and around graveyards, mosques and imambargahs and ensured their cleanliness during Shab-e-Miraj.

He said full coordination should be ensured with law enforcement agencies for extraordinary security of graveyards and worshiping places.

He said these words while addressing a meeting with different government officers at his office.

The deputy commissioner also told the meeting that Sukkur Electric Supply Power Company (SEPCO) have been requested to refrain from loadshedding on the occasion so that people could perform their prayers peacefully.