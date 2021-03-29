UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Ensures On Shabe-e-Barat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday informed all the relevant organizations have removed encroachments from and around graveyards, mosques and imambargahs and ensured their cleanliness on Shabe-e-Barat while full coordination should be ensured with law enforcement agencies for extraordinary security of graveyards and worshiping places.

He said while addressing a meeting at his office.

The commissioner told the meeting that Sukkur Electric Supply Power Company (SEPCO) was requested to refrain from load shedding on the occasion so that people could perform their prayers peacefully.

