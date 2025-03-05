Cleanliness Half Faith, Parliamentary Secretary
Published March 05, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture, Punjab Shazia Rizwan along with DHO, Ehsan Ghani visited UC 2 Government Girls High school Ratta Amral, in connection with the ongoing anti- dengue campaign.
While interacting with students, Shazia Rizwan said that cleanliness is half faith, cooperate with the anti-dengue teams.
She informed the girls about dengue and urged them to actively take part in observing dengue SOPs.
"You should check the water tray under the refrigerator in your homes and keep the water collected in it, the roofs of your houses, streets, room cookers clean and advise others to do the same", she said.
Shazia encouraged the students saying that the students would be given 25 marks for their anti dengue activities.
She also distributed dengue awareness pamphlets among the girls.
