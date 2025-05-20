Cleanliness inspected

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) On the special instructions of Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, Additional Commissioner Revenue Farooq Dogar visited Ahmedpur East.

He inspected the office of the Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East, reviewed records, and met with staff regarding revenue recovery. He also visited the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company dump site in connection with the "Suthra Punjab Program" and obtained details of ongoing projects and performance in Ahmedpur East.

During the briefing, he was informed that cleaning operations in Tehsil Ahmedpur East are also being carried out through private contractors, and addressing complaints received from citizens is a priority.

He also visited the BWMC control room, where he directly contacted people to inquire about the company's performance regarding complaint resolution. He reviewed complaint records and inspected other departments and directed that all available resources be utilized to provide citizens with quality cleaning services at their doorsteps.