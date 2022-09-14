UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Is Top Priority: Arslan Shaikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Cleanliness is top priority: Arslan Shaikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Former Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Wednesday said that a monitoring system had been developed regarding the cleanliness of Sukkur.

Talking to APP here, he said the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), already provided a platform for citizens to register cleanliness complaints and SMC were engaged in ensuring immediate resolution of these complaints.

On a daily basis, tons of garbage is being removed from the district and destroyed.

"Cleaning is our first priority, monitoring system should be tightened to ensure cleanliness and to remove garbage," he saidAll the machinery and vehicles should be activated, he further added.

