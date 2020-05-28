UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness & Maintenance Of Equipment Urges In Schools

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:11 PM

Director Education Sukkur, Abdul Aziz Hakro has asked the the administrators and headmasters of public schools to ensure a good state of cleanliness and maintenance of equipment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Director Education Sukkur, Abdul Aziz Hakro has asked the the administrators and headmasters of public schools to ensure a good state of cleanliness and maintenance of equipment.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that pursuance the orders from Secretary Education Sindh, due to the closure of schools on account of COVID-19 disease, cleanliness of school premises, maintenance of gardens and a necessary dusting of school buildings, furniture & fixture, machinery and equipment and other reading material for proper upkeep has not been done for approximately last two months, resulting in untidy school premises, withering of buildings and rusting of equipment and if the situation is unattended, it would cause loss of public property.

In this connection, he said the necessary instructions have been passed on to the principals so that cleanliness at schools could be ensured after the Eid holidays.

To a question, he said only sanitary staff, security guards, and other essential staff may be called for the purpose while district education officers, and town education officers should regularly visit schools for compliance with government instructions.

