Cleanliness measures reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) On the special directive of Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, Additional Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur Farooq Dogar visited the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) office in connection with the "Suthra Punjab Program" (Clean Punjab Program).

He obtained details regarding ongoing projects and performance from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar. CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, in his briefing, stated that cleaning operations are also being carried out in other tehsils (sub-districts) through private contractors. He added that resolving complaints received from citizens is among their priorities.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Farooq Dogar visited the BWMC control room, where he directly contacted a citizen to inquire about the company's performance in resolving their complaint.

Furthermore, he reviewed the complaint records, inspected other departments, and expressed satisfaction with their performance. The Additional Commissioner Revenue said that in light of the clear instructions of the Commissioner Bahawalpur, all available resources should be utilized to provide quality cleaning facilities to citizens at their doorstep.

Later, accompanied by the GM Operations, he visited a temporary collection point and reviewed the process of collecting garbage and transferring it to the central dumping site via trucks. He emphasized that the timely transfer of garbage should be ensured and the temporary collection point should be cleared of waste.