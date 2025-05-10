Cleanliness Measures Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) On the special directive of Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, Additional Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur Farooq Dogar visited the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) office in connection with the "Suthra Punjab Program" (Clean Punjab Program).
He obtained details regarding ongoing projects and performance from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar. CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, in his briefing, stated that cleaning operations are also being carried out in other tehsils (sub-districts) through private contractors. He added that resolving complaints received from citizens is among their priorities.
Additional Commissioner Revenue Farooq Dogar visited the BWMC control room, where he directly contacted a citizen to inquire about the company's performance in resolving their complaint.
Furthermore, he reviewed the complaint records, inspected other departments, and expressed satisfaction with their performance. The Additional Commissioner Revenue said that in light of the clear instructions of the Commissioner Bahawalpur, all available resources should be utilized to provide quality cleaning facilities to citizens at their doorstep.
Later, accompanied by the GM Operations, he visited a temporary collection point and reviewed the process of collecting garbage and transferring it to the central dumping site via trucks. He emphasized that the timely transfer of garbage should be ensured and the temporary collection point should be cleared of waste.
Recent Stories
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, DC review emergency preparations53 seconds ago
-
China-Pakistan ties ironclad: Victor Gao54 seconds ago
-
Train kills woman56 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Ali Shah congratulates Pakistan Army on successful operation58 seconds ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
Cleanliness measures reviewed1 minute ago
-
Indian media shifts tone after Pakistan’s decisive response1 minute ago
-
Girl killed, four injured in road accident11 minutes ago
-
CM’s emergency preparedness initiative trains over 50,000 volunteers across Punjab in 48 hours21 minutes ago
-
Pindites hail Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on enemy21 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital conducts emergency mock drill with Rescue 112221 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects rural health facilities21 minutes ago