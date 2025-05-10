Open Menu

Cleanliness Measures Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Cleanliness measures reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) On the special directive of Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, Additional Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur Farooq Dogar visited the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) office in connection with the "Suthra Punjab Program" (Clean Punjab Program).

He obtained details regarding ongoing projects and performance from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar. CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, in his briefing, stated that cleaning operations are also being carried out in other tehsils (sub-districts) through private contractors. He added that resolving complaints received from citizens is among their priorities.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Farooq Dogar visited the BWMC control room, where he directly contacted a citizen to inquire about the company's performance in resolving their complaint.

Furthermore, he reviewed the complaint records, inspected other departments, and expressed satisfaction with their performance. The Additional Commissioner Revenue said that in light of the clear instructions of the Commissioner Bahawalpur, all available resources should be utilized to provide quality cleaning facilities to citizens at their doorstep.

Later, accompanied by the GM Operations, he visited a temporary collection point and reviewed the process of collecting garbage and transferring it to the central dumping site via trucks. He emphasized that the timely transfer of garbage should be ensured and the temporary collection point should be cleared of waste.

Recent Stories

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

2 hours ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

3 hours ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

4 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

17 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

17 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

17 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

17 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan