UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Of City Top Priority

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Cleanliness of city top priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz Joya inspected cleanliness arrangements in the city on Thursday.

General Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz Bandesha, Manager Operations Abdullah Nazir Bajwa and others were accompanied.

The officers visited different areas including Jhang road, Gulifshan colony, Satiana road, Haseeb Shaheed colony, Rajbah road and inspected the cleansing of the areas.

Bilal Joya directed the officers for making best cleanliness arrangements around educational institutes, public parks, markets, bazaars and said that cleanliness of the city was the top priority.

He said that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also appealed to the people to coordinate with FWMC teams and register their complaintsat helpline 1139.

More Stories From Pakistan

